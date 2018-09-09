WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly south, dangerous conditions on the lake

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dangerous conditions are expected all weekend along the lake with waves between 7 and 10 feet, lakeshore flooding and dangerous rip currents. Sunday high of 70 with rain and clouds giving way to sunshine.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Breezy with rain at times. High: 70, Low: 58

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 83, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Isolated storms High: 84, Low: 65

Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
