Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly south

Weekend weather not looking the best, nor the brightest, but there will be plenty of dry time. High of 71 on Saturday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Breezy with drizzle at times. High: 71, Low: 59Breezy with rain at times. High: 68, Low: 57Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 58Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 60Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 83, Low: 63Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 67Isolated storms High: 84, Low: 65