Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly south

Weekend weather not looking the best, nor the brightest, but there will be plenty of dry time.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Weekend weather not looking the best, nor the brightest, but there will be plenty of dry time. High of 71 on Saturday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Breezy with drizzle at times. High: 71, Low: 59

Sunday: Breezy with rain at times. High: 68, Low: 57

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 58

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 83, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Isolated storms High: 84, Low: 65

