WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain possible Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy Thursday with showers to the south and east. Highs in the low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible in Indiana. High: 52, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 54, Low: 46

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car with 2 children inside on NW Side
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without consent
2 trick-or-treaters struck in Libertyville hit-and-run, 1 injured
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
53 suburban Cook County polling places changed for midterm election
WATCH: Beetlejuice costume star trick-or-treating
Show More
WATCH: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway, reopens lanes
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
Flossmoor voters to weigh in on longtime pick-up truck ban
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
More News