Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow Tuesday night. Lows in the low-30s, likely below freezing.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, light snow to the south. High: 42, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 46, Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow mix to the south. High: 47, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 56, Low: 32

Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 58, Low: 44

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 65, Low: 47



