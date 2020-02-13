Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow Tuesday night. Lows in the low-30s, likely below freezing.
7-day weather forecast
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, light snow to the south. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 46, Low: 33
Friday: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow mix to the south. High: 47, Low: 34
Saturday: Sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 56, Low: 32
Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 58, Low: 44
Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 65, Low: 47
