WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some flurries

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with some flurries. Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Thursday: Morning light snow. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16

Saturday: Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21

Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23

Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 24

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26

Wednesday: Rain late. High: 39, Low: 29


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: Illinois tornado outbreak sets record
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after threatening to blow up bus
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket arrives in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Homeless man finds $17K, donates it to food bank
Show More
WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Prof. related to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' songwriter explains origins
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
More News