Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with some flurries. Lows in the upper 20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Thursday: Morning light snow. High: 29, Low: 14
Friday: Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16
Saturday: Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21
Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23
Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 24
Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26
Wednesday: Rain late. High: 39, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.