Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy

The latest seven day forecast

CHICAGO
Windy with showers on Sunday. High in 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 52, Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 63, Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 55, Low: 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudywith rain at times. High: 51, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 45, Low: 30

Saturday: Cold and rainy. High: 46, Low: 34

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
