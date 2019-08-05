Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 66

Thursday: Isolated storms inland. High: 84, Low: 62

Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 64

Saturday: Isolated storms possible. High: 83, Low: 67

Sunday Warmer. High: 87, Low: 68


