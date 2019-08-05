Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and humid. High: 89, Low: 70: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 66Isolated storms inland. High: 84, Low: 62: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 64: Isolated storms possible. High: 83, Low: 67Warmer. High: 87, Low: 68