Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and a little warmer Wednesday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 46, Low: 40

Thursday: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 30

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 28

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 43, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 46, Low: 41

Tuesday: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 45



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
