Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and chilly on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny and chilly on Monday. Highs in mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 35, Low: 25
Tuesday: Clouds increase with sprinkles or flurries. High: 41, Low: 29
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 37
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 50, Low: 47
Friday: Variably cloudy and windy with falling temps. High: 50, Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with few flurries. High: 31, Low: 20
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 24
