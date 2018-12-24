WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and chilly on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and chilly on Monday. Highs in mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Clouds increase with sprinkles or flurries. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 37
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 50, Low: 47

Friday: Variably cloudy and windy with falling temps. High: 50, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with few flurries. High: 31, Low: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 24

(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
