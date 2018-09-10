WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool Monday with Beach Hazard in effect for lakefront

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and cool on Monday with a Beach Hazard in effect until 1 p.m.. Highs in 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 83, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Isolated storms High: 84, Low: 65

Saturday: Warmer by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62

Sunday: Brief showers. High: 83, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
