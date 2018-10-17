WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and cool Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 41

Friday: Windy with isolated rain in the afternoon. High: 54, Low: 43

Saturday: Showers likely and windy. High: 51, Low: 31

Sunday: Dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 54, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 55, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny and cool fall day. High: 56, Low: 42

