Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Plenty of sun and milder. High: 56, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a soaking rain by afternoon. High: 46, Low: 37

Saturday Rain mixing with snow before ending. High: 41, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but unseasonably chilly. High: 40, Low: 24

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 49, Low: 34



