Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 43
Friday: Clouds increase with a light shower possible. High: 60, Low: 44
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breeze and chilly with showers likely. High: 51, Low: 29
Sunday: Mostly sunny and quite chilly. High: 47, Low: 37
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 58, Low: 41
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57, Low: 36
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chillier. High: 50, Low: 38
