WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Clouds increase with a light shower possible. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breeze and chilly with showers likely. High: 51, Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quite chilly. High: 47, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 58, Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 57, Low: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chillier. High: 50, Low: 38

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
October snowfall in Chicagoland
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
5 arrested after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Edgewater
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door in Texas
Sketch released of suspect in carjacking outside Oak Lawn eye care center
Concordia University River Forest campus lockdown lifted
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in J.B. Pritzker campaign
Feds raise ante on Chicago's 'public enemy No. 1'
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Show More
Police: 'Every second counts' in search for missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
Melrose Park boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
Chicago cop charged with DUI while on duty
More News