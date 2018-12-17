WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and slightly milder Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 45, Low: 32

Wednesday: More clouds. High: 47, Low: 38

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 45, Low: 31
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 38, Low: 28

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 35, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 36, Low: 28

