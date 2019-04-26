Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and windy Friday. Highs around 60.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 62, Low: 40
Saturday Rainy, warmer to the south, snow mix possible north. High: 45, Low: 34
Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 49, Low: 41
Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 53, Low: 42
Tuesday: Sunny with rain late. High: 54, Low: 43
Wednesday: Showers an storms: 60, Low: 49
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers late. High: 67, Low: 48
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News