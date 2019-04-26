Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and windy Friday. Highs around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 62, Low: 40

Saturday Rainy, warmer to the south, snow mix possible north. High: 45, Low: 34

Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 49, Low: 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Sunny with rain late. High: 54, Low: 43

Wednesday: Showers an storms: 60, Low: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers late. High: 67, Low: 48



