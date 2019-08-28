Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, warm and windy Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 74, Low: 58: Sunny with a chance for rain late. High: 82, Low: 63: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 60: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 60: Mostly cloudy, isolated light rain. High: 73, Low: 61: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 64: Mostly sunny, warm and windy. High: 83, Low: 65