Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, warm and windy Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 74, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny with a chance for rain late. High: 82, Low: 63

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated light rain. High: 73, Low: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and windy. High: 83, Low: 65



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler killed by falling store display at Orland Park mall
Video appears to show DeKalb cop choking, tasing man during arrest for marijuana possession
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
McHenry Queen of Hearts raffle winner drawn, jackpot at $5.5M
Good Samaritans rescue driver after car drives into pond in Northfield
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
Truck hits, damages Lower Michigan Ave. bridge
Show More
Viral 26-pound cat has a home; shelter received over 3K applications
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
Man charged in shooting death of Northwestern student appears in court
Gator Robb: New girlfriend 'the total package'
More TOP STORIES News