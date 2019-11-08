Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy and cold Friday. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Increasingly cloudy, cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, still chilly. High: 43, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle turning to flurries. High: 40, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy, record cold, chance of snow. High: 26, Low: 15

Tuesday: Sunny, January-esque temperatures. High: 25, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and still very cold. High: 28, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 24



