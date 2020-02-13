Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and breezy Friday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 31

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 40, Low: 29

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 46, Low: 39

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rainy. High: 59, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 43




Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
