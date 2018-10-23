Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cloudier near the lake Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny Wednesday but cloudier near the lake with highs at about 50 degrees.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly, with clouds by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35
Thursday: Partly sunny but clouds increasing. High: 51, Low: 39
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 52, Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers at night. High: 53, Low: 42
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 53, Low: 39
Monday: Mostly cloudy with an early drizzle then clearing. High: 51, Low: 36
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35
