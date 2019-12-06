Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and increasingly breezy Thursday night. Temperatures in the low-30s.

7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly, blustery. High: 37, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 40

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 45, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with snow early. High: 23, Low: 9

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very cold. High: 18, Low: 12

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow: 29, Low: 23



