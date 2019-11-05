Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy Tuesday with highs around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly breezy. High: 40, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 47, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, snow early. High: 34, Low: 19

Friday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly, dry. High: 42, Low: 34

Sunday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 17

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 29, Low: 16



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
