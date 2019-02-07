Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny, cold and blustery on Friday. Highs in the teens.
Friday: Sunny, blustery and cold. High: 15, Low: 2
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17
Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 30, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 29, Low: 24
Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 33, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 11
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 26, Low: 14
