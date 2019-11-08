Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cold Friday. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Increasingly cloudy, cold. High: 33, Low: 25
Saturday: Partly sunny, still chilly. High: 43, Low: 32
Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle turning to flurries. High: 40, Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy, record cold, chance of snow. High: 26, Low: 15
Tuesday: Sunny, January-esque temperatures. High: 25, Low: 16
Wednesday: Sunny and still very cold. High: 28, Low: 20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 24
