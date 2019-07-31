Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, comfortable Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and comfortable Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm but not huid. High: 86, Low: 63

Sunday Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: A few showers and storms. High: 84, Low: 65


