Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, comfortable Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and comfortable Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and mild. High: 77, Low: 58Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 59: Sunny and warming up. High: 84, Low: 62: Sunny and warm but not huid. High: 86, Low: 63Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70: A few showers and storms. High: 84, Low: 65