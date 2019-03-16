Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday. High in low 40's.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Not as breezy. High: 41, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 43, Low: 27

Monday: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. 51, Low: 32

Wednesday: Light rain mainly south. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Nice. High: 56, Low: 34

Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 52, Low: 37



