Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday. High in low 40's.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Not as breezy. High: 41, Low: 27: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 43, Low: 27: Flurries and sprinkles. High: 44, Low: 28: Slightly warmer. 51, Low: 32: Light rain mainly south. High: 50, Low: 34: Nice. High: 56, Low: 34: Cooler lakeside. High: 52, Low: 37