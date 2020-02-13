CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler Friday with high in the mid-70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 73, Low: 54
Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 46
Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48
Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 59
Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 81, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 48
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale: police