Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake Friday. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 42

Saturday Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 72, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 66, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 58, Low: 45

Thursday: Partly sunny, but rain lingers. High: 57, Low: 46



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
