Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gorgeous Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and gorgeous Tuesday with high near 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 68, Low: 48
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 54
Thursday: Sunny and breezy with rain late. High: 75, Low: 61
Friday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 41
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 36
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 52, Low: 37
Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 54, Low: 40
