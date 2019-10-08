Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gorgeous Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and gorgeous Tuesday with high near 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 68, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny and breezy with rain late. High: 75, Low: 61

Friday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 41

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 54, Low: 40



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
