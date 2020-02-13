Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, humid with PM showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with afternoon and evening storms Wednesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 52

Saturday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 69, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 67, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 59

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 63


