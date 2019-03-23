Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, mild Saturday with PM lake breeze

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and mild Saturday with a lake breeze in the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 37

Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: Breezy with rain/snow mix early. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 45, Low: 30

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 42

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 60, Low: 45

Friday: Breezy with scattered rain. High: 58, Low: 45



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
