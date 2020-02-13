Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and mild Sunday. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 40

Monday: Cooler, clouds increase. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 55, Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High: 54, Low: 41

Thursday: Rain south at night. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Some clouds, still cool. High: 57, Low: 34

Saturday: Chilly. High: 51, Low: 35



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot threatens crackdown after house parties reported across Chicago
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll tops 2.5K
Logan Square nursing home suffers highest COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Standoff that shut down CTA, Dan Ryan ends
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Buy from local farmers through these shops, markets
Parade honors Palatine High School student who died last month
Show More
ABC 7 partners with CPS to air educational programming
Source: Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Mitchell Trubisky
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Eta Aquariid meteor shower: When and how to watch
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
More TOP STORIES News