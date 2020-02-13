Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and mild Sunday. Highs in the low 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 40: Cooler, clouds increase. High: 53, Low: 42: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 55, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High: 54, Low: 41: Rain south at night. High: 56, Low: 40: Some clouds, still cool. High: 57, Low: 34: Chilly. High: 51, Low: 35