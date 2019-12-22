Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and slightly milder Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 50, Low: 33

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 52, Low: 32

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 50, Low: 27

Wednesday: More clouds, cooler. High: 44, Low: 34

Thursday: Cloudy with drizzle. High: 45, Low: 34

Friday: Clearing, dry. High: 41, Low: 27

Saturday: Late rain. High: 39, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside: police
New music venue to open in old Chicago steel factory
Thousands of Englewood children get Christmas gifts thanks to Chicago woman
La Pulqueria makes mole from scratch, 'beverage of the Gods'
Show More
Man steals baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
Netflix to release series on NFL star Aaron Hernandez
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
Lawsuit names 12 national hotel chains for not stopping human trafficking
Man shot to death after opening front door of apartment building in Austin ID'd
More TOP STORIES News