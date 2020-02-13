Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, dry and milder Wednesday. Highs around 60.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 60, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 38

Friday: Chilly with sprinkles and flurries. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers at night. High: 57, Low: 39

Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain early. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 52, Low: 32


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while working front lines
How much could couples, vendors lose from COVID-19 wedding cancellations?
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Man escapes Cook Co. ail by disguising himself as someone about to be discharged
Show More
4 shot, 1 fatally in Hammond road rage incident
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Cicero nursing home remains open, awaiting inspection by IDPH for COVID-19 lawsuit
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
More TOP STORIES News