Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 63: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 67: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 67Isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 61: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 66: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71Humid, few storms. High: 90, Low: 73