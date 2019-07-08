Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 67

Wednesday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 67

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 61

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 66

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 90, Low: 73


