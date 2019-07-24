Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful, cooler by the lake. High: 82, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 87, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, hot, breezy. High: 90, Low: 70

Sunday Hot and more humid. High: 91, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64


