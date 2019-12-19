Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and not as cold Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High: 37 Low: 24: Mostly sunny, very mild. High: 44, Low: 30: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 45, Low: 31: Still dry, even warmer. High: 50, Low: 34: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 51, Low: 35: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 48, Low: 35: Overcast with flurries and sprinkles late. High: 29, Low: 31