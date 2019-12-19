Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and not as cold Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High: 37 Low: 24

Friday: Mostly sunny, very mild. High: 44, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 45, Low: 31

Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 50, Low: 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 51, Low: 35

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 48, Low: 35

Wednesday: Overcast with flurries and sprinkles late. High: 29, Low: 31



