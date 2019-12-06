Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold Friday night. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 35: Cloudy and breezy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 15: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 46, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 27, Low: 10: Sunny and very cold. High: 18, Low: 8: Mostly cloudy, still cold: 26, Low: 25: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 40, Low: 29