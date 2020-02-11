Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, quiet Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and quiet Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 33, Low: 20

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 35, Low: 22

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow through midday, windy, cold. High: 26, Low: -2

Friday: Sunny, coldest day of the season for Valentine's Day. High: 17, Low: 8

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 33, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 43, Low: 34



