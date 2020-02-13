Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday, stray showers possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Saturday, with stray showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray showers possible. High: 67, Low: 52

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 78, Low: 63

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 89, Low: 67

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, more humid. High: 92, Low: 70

Thursday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 69

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 84, Low: 65


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests on North and South sides demand civilian oversight of CPD
2 shot by CPD officer in Englewood: police
Positive progress made in Chicago's COVID-19 fight: Arwady
Chicago Riverwalk partially reopens, Chicago River boat tours resume
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Judge tosses out Jussie Smollett's double jeopardy claim
Attorney who spat on protester charged with hate crime
Show More
Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for $1M pension
Morton Arboretum will reopen to public on June 15
IL COVID-19 nursing home deaths continue to climb, but new CDC data may be off
Looted business owners dismayed by video of CPD officers 'lounging' in Rep. Rush's office
Police respond to fatal Carol Stream crash involving semitrailer
More TOP STORIES News