Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday, stray showers possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Saturday, with stray showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray showers possible. High: 67, Low: 52
Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56
Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 78, Low: 63
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 89, Low: 67
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, more humid. High: 92, Low: 70
Thursday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 69
Friday: Partly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 84, Low: 65
