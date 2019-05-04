Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 72, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 66, Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 54 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 53, Low: 43

Thursday: Partly sunny, but rain lingers. High: 54, Low: 43

Friday: Rain still lingers. High: 57, Low: 45



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large explosion reported in Lake County in Waukegan
Shooting on NW Side leads to shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
2 cases of Legionnaires' reported at University of Chicago Medical Center
East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats
No injuries after plane in Florida slides off runway, lands in river
Jeopardy champ's brother says his streak is decades in the making
Show More
Pair wanted in attempted kidnapping at Beverly 7-Eleven
Willowbrook teen honored after surviving alone in woods for 2 days
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
Cat Cafe opens in Tree House Humane Society
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
More TOP STORIES News