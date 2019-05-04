Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 44: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 72, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 66, Low: 53: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 54 Low: 44: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 53, Low: 43: Partly sunny, but rain lingers. High: 54, Low: 43: Rain still lingers. High: 57, Low: 45