Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, storms at night Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, warmer, then storms at night. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then storms at night. High: 65, Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 57

Sunday: Showers end early, then partly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny, dry. High: 70, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and war. High: 77, Low: 57


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
