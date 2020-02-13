Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, stray storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with stray storms Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chance of morning rain. High: 83, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 86, Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storms. High: 93, Low: 72

Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 96, Low: 75


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
