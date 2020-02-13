Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Sunday, chilly by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Sunday, chilly by the lake. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 32

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms. High: 63, Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms. High: 72, Low: 45

Wednesday: Cloudy, some storms. High: 67, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 51, Low: 35

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 49, Low: 38



