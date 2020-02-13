Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, cooler by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake on Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 42

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 67, Low: 46

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 51, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 56, Low: 43

Monday: Partly sunny, showers late. High: 64, Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, change of rain. High: 70, Low:54

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 61, Low: 42



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 140 in Illinois
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Bourbonnais man hospitalized for COVID-19 after being sent home from ER twice
FBI issues warning about Zoom video chat hijacking
North Shore women band together to help healthcare workers and local restaurants
DRONE VIDEO: Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus scams cost consumers $5M as complaints score
Show More
Renters, landlords struggle with bills amid COVID-19 shutdowns
Thornton Township food assistance center offer drive-through relief
1st Chicago city employee dies of COVID-19; return of good weather could cause spread
Roseland Community Hospital offering drive thru coronavirus testing
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News