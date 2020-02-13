Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, snow at night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Thursday with snow at night. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, snow at night. High: 45, Low: 33

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wet snow/rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 29

Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 58, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 65, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler to the north. High: 59, Low: 46



