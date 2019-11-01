Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very cold wind chills Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cold, with even colder wind chills Friday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Mostly sunny, very cold in the morning: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with light flurries, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. High: 44, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 49, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers return. High: 46, Low: 28

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 39, Low: 32

Thursday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 35, Low: 25



