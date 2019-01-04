WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very mild Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and very mild Saturday. Highs in the mid-40s to low-50s.

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 52, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 39, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 22

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 33, Low: 23

