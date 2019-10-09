Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very nice Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and very nice Wednesday. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 72, Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers late. High: 75, Low: 62

Friday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 52, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with stray showers. High: 55, Low: 40



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Fox Lake boy with cerebral palsy made honorary youth football captain for a day
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Woman robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
Norridge cancer patient's bedroom gets 'Jurassic World' makeover
Customer sues Bartlett travel agency, claims they never booked his flights
Show More
City holds first meeting on recreational marijuana sales
Opening statements given in trial of CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
NW Side family finds swastika, 'Nazi' painted on garage
Restaurant turns heads with 'Ghostbusters' Halloween display
More TOP STORIES News