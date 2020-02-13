Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, windy and mild on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48

Monday: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 30

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 29

Thursday: Some clouds, warm. High: 57, Low: 34

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 48, Low: 32

Saturday:Clouds increase. High: 38, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
Northfield butcher shop carries on family legacy over 100 years later
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Family honors man killed in Little Village
Girls find gun in washroom at Old Town school
Show More
Funeral held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty
2 charged in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park: CPD
Trump's supporters hold rally in Homer Glen
3-year-old girl, woman struck by vehicle in Humboldt Park: CPD
Girl regains vision after losing it from flu complications
More TOP STORIES News