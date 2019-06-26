Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday, with storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with storm late. Highs in the 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 77

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 83, Low: 63

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 69

Tuesday: Isolated storm possible High: 88, Low: 72


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, shot, caught in crossfire in Roseland
Hoffman Estates teen with Down syndrome sings national anthem at Wrigley Field
Longtime ABC7 reporter Russ Ewing dead at 95
Ind. mother charged, allegedly left baby daughter to die while she bought drugs
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Child rescued from water at Rainbow Beach on South Side
Police release photo of suspect in Englewood sex assault
Show More
Father of toddler beaten to death sues Omni Youth Services, case worker
WATCH: Orlando officer pulls over adorable 10-month-old daughter
Girl,15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
U of I killer Brendt Christensen would join exclusive federal death penalty fraternity
More TOP STORIES News